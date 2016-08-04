A civilian who was wounded in an airstrike during an attempted coup in Turkey last month succumbed to his injuries late on Wednesday.

Oğuzhan Yaşar, 23, was severely injured when the presidential palace was bombed during the failed coup.

He was being treated at the TOBB ETU Hospital in Ankara, according to the source who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited the hospital and extended his condolences to Yaşar's family.

At least 238 people were martyred and 2,200 others were wounded after general public took to the streets to protest the coup attempt on July 15.

Turkey's government alleges US-based cleric Fetullah Gülen and his FETO terrorist organization was behind the failed coup and has sent the US two official requests for his extradition to face trial.