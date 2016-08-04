TÜRKİYE
Beheaded body of Syrian refugee found in Istanbul
A general file photo of Istanbul police securing a crime scene. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 4, 2016

A beheaded and mutilated body of Syrian refugee, Muhammed Wisam Sankari was found two days after he disappeared in central Istanbul.

Sankari went missing on July 23 after leaving his home in Istanbul's Fatih district. Two days later, his body was found mutilated and decapitated.

A local Turkish Gay and Lesbian Cultural Research and Solidarity Association, mentioned on Wednesday that Sankari was gay, and alleged that the attack took place due to Sankari's sexual orientation.

On its website, the association reported that body of the Syrian man was badly mutilated and he was only recognised from his clothes by one of his friends.

Quoting his friend, the group said that he had also been kidnapped and raped five months before his death.

It said Sankari arrived in Istanbul a year ago after fleeing Syria's civil war but wanted to leave Turkey because he feared for his life.

There have been no arrests so far.

