Indian security forces shot dead three curfew-defying protesters in the disputed region of Kashmir, bringing the death toll to 55 since unrest erupted following the killing of a local separatist leader in early July.

The recent protests triggered in July over the killing of Burhan Wani, 22, a commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen, a separatist group.

In Friday's shootings, two protesters were killed in the west of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir state's summer capital, and one in the north of the city after crowds began attacking police and paramilitary positions following Friday prayers, a senior police officer said.

More than 100 people were wounded including several police officers, the police officer said, speaking on the condition he was not named because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

India has urged its security forces to act with restraint as they try to keep protesters off the streets and quell near-daily violence that has flared since July 9, but some have accused troops of using excessive force to control the protests.

The weeks-long unrest has further strained relations between Pakistan and India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has vowed to continue hunting militants while increasing aid and development for the region.

Hostile relations between India and Pakistan have been largely shaped by border problems resulting from the partition of British India in 1947 when Muslims and Hindus agreed to declare their own independent states.

Kashmiri resistance groups in Indian-administered Kashmir have been fighting against Indian rule for independence or reunification with neighbouring Pakistan since 1989.

India currently stations over half a million soldiers in the territory to prevent a nationalist uprising.

The parties have maintained a peace process aimed at resolving the border problems and the Kashmir issue for a long time, but the talks have been frequently interrupted due to the lack of a common understanding and sporadic cross-border terror attacks in both countries.