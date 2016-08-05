TÜRKİYE
FETO is a threat to all countries: Erdogan
The July 15 coup attempt reveals the Fetullah Terrorist Organization's "dark side" said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and warned countries in which the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) has established themselves.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev (R) review a guard of honour during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, August 5, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 5, 2016

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned countries that the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) poses a serious threat to all nations in which it has established itself, not only Turkey. 

He said the coup attempt revealed the "dark side", "sneaky plans" and "main motives" of the FETO. 

The comments were made during a joint press conference between Erdogan and his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev in the capital, Ankara.

During their talks, Erdogan said they discussed both bilateral relations, as well as last month's coup attempt and U.S.-based preacher Fetullah Gulen's role in it.

Erdogan described the events on the night of the attempted coup as a betrayal.

"On the night of July 15, our country was subjected to one of the most despicable, most reckless and bloodiest betrayals in our political history," he said. "FETO poses a threat not only to Turkey, but also to all countries where it is present."

The Turkish president vowed to "resolutely maintain our struggle both at home and abroad."

He also praised Nazarbayev for being the first foreign president, who visited Turkey and showed solidarity following the foiled coup.

"I came here to declare that I am standing by Erdogan," Nazarbayev said. "Turkey is one of the most closest and reliable partners of Kazakhstan."

Erdogan said there were 33 FETO-linked schools in Kazakhstan, and Turkey presented Kazakh officials with a list of them.

Nazarbayev said Kazakhstan would not support anyone who was against Turkey.

"This situation is not in our interests. We do not want that. We agreed on this issue," Nazarbayev said, adding that the culture ministries of both countries would form a working group to control the schools. 

Nazarbayev said about 90 percent of the teachers at the schools are Kazakh citizens, and 8 to 9 percent are Turkish nationals.

"Kazakhstan will send back any FETO-linked teachers and it will demand new teachers from Turkey," he said.

Turkey issued an arrest warrant

Turkey has accused Gulen of ordering the foiled coup, which claimed more than 230 lives and injured nearly 2,200 others, and repeatedly demanded his extradition to Turkey to face trial.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
