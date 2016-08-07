WORLD
Suicide bombings kill 11 in Iraq
DAESH terrorists wearing explosive belts attacked Ajhala village, situated 60km south of Mosul.
Iraqi security forces outside Mosul, Iraq. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 7, 2016

At least 11 Iraqis including six army troops were killed in a suicide blast south of Mosul on Sunday, according to an local Iraqi official Saleh al-Jabouri.

Jabouri says DAESH terrorists wearing explosive belts had attacked Ajhala village, situated 60km south of Mosul.

"While some bombers were shot dead by Iraqi forces, others managed to blow up themselves. Forces are still looking for four bombers who sneaked into the village."

Iraqi forces are in the middle of preparing a major offensive to retake Mosul, which was occupied by the DAESH terrorist group in 2014.

Iraq has suffered significantly from the absence of a security presence in the country since mid-2014, when DAESH captured large areas of territory in the western and northern parts of Iraq.

The Iraqi army, with the support of US-led air strikes, managed to recapture most of the territory while DAESH still remains in control of many parts of the country.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
