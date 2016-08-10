WORLD
Trump suggests 'second amendment' solution for Clinton
Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump faces criticism for his latest remarks, seemingly suggesting that assassination would be the only way to stop his Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton.
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump attends a campaign rally at Crown Arena in Fayetteville, North Carolina / TRT World and Agencies
August 10, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump is once again facing fierce backlash for his comments, this time against his Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton. Addressing his supporters during a rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Tuesday, Trump seemingly insinuated that the only way to stop Clinton would be to have her assassinated.

"If she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks.

Although the second amendment people, maybe there is, I don't know."

The term, "second amendment people," seemingly refers to the many Americans which support the constitutional right to keep and bear arms. By suggesting they are the only ones that can stop his rival, many have understood his remarks as a clear call for her to be shot. A presidential candidate supposedly encouraging the assassination of his main political rival.

Immediately following his comments, people voiced their outrage at this apparent threat against a presidential nominee, even innundating the offical US Secret Service twitter account with calls for an investigation.

Even Trump's supporters showed shock regarding his comment.

In a carefully worded tweet, the Secret Service, perhaps for the first time in history, had to comment on remarks made by person under their protection.

As one person pointed out, the fear of one of Trump's supporters taking the candidate's words to heart isn't unfounded.

This isn't the first time Trump has been accused of inciting violence, nor could this be the first Secret Service investigation into threats made against Clinton by the Trump campaign's affiliates. Last month, Trump's "favourite" veteran and long time informal advisor, New Hampshire state representative Al Baldasaro said that Clinton, "should be put in the firing line and shot for treason."

The Secret Service has not yet released any findings into their investigation.

