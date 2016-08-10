TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
New era for Turkey-Russia relations: Cavusoglu
In an exclusive interview with TRT World, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara and Moscow had turned a new page in diplomatic ties which would go beyond just economic cooperation
New era for Turkey-Russia relations: Cavusoglu
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu addresses the media in Ankara, Turkey, July 29, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 10, 2016

Turkey and Russia took a big step towards normalising relations on Tuesday, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his counterpart Vladimir Putin announcing an acceleration in trade and energy ties at a time when both countries are looking for an upturn in their economies and have strains with the West.

In an exclusive interview with TRT World, Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara and Moscow had turned a new page in diplomatic ties which would go beyond just economic cooperation.

Cavusoglu also discussed Turkey's concerns over the issue of Fethullah Gulen's extradition from the US and said the West's perceptions of Erdogan were unfounded considering the transformation of the country in the last 15 years which the European Union itself had once recognized.

SOURCE:TRT World
