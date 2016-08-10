TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Two terror attacks kill seven in SE Turkey
Turkey's Transportation Minister says seven people, including police officers, were killed in two separate attacks in Mardin and Diyarbakır.
Two terror attacks kill seven in SE Turkey
A handmade roadside explosive was detonated as a police vehicle was passing by in Kiziltepe district of southeastern Mardin province on August 10, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 10, 2016

A total of seven people, including a police officer, have been killed in two separate attacks in southeastern provinces of Diyarbakir and Mardin in Turkey, transportation minister said on Wednesday.

In the first attack, a handmade roadside explosive was detonated by PKK terrorist group as a police vehicle was passing by in Kiziltepe district of southeastern Mardin province, a security source told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkish Transportation Minister, Ahmet Arslan said: "One police officer, two civilians were killed and five police officers, 15 civilians were wounded in Kızıltepe district of Mardin."

Seperately, a police vehicle was also attacked in the Sur district of Diyarbakır by PKK, according to the Anadolu Agency.

"In Sur district of Diyarbakır, 4 civilians lost their lives and five police officers were slightly wounded," Arslan said.

Ambulances rushed to both scenes following the explosions.

Attack in Sirnak

Earlier today, four soldiers were also martyred and nine others injured in an armed attack by terrorist PKK organization in Habur 2 area of Uludere district in southeastern Sirnak province.

The wounded soldiers, one in critical condition, were first sent to Uludere state hospitals, then airlifted to Sirnak military hospital, the source added.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization also by the US and the EU -- resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state in July 2015.

Since then, over 600 security personnel, including troops, police officers and village guards have been martyred and more than 7,000 PKK terrorists killed or neutralized in operations across Turkey and northern Iraq.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us