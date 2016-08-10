WORLD
5 MIN READ
Rio games bus hit by gunfire
An unknown projectile hit a bus carrying accredited journalists to the Main Transport Mall from the Deodoro venue, smashing two windows and slightly wounding three media personnel.
Rio games bus hit by gunfire
Broken windows on an official media bus after they shattered when driving accredited journalists to the Main Transport Mall from the Deodoro venue of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 10, 2016

A bus carrying Rio Olympic journalists was hit by an unknown projectile, smashing two of its windows and leaving three media personnel with minor injuries on Tuesday.

The bus was returning from the Deodoro Olympic zone to the main press centre and was passing near the City of God slum district when it was hit.

"We haven't yet been able to confirm what kind of projectile hit the bus," organising committee spokesman Mario Andrada said, adding that the incident occurred in the Curicaca neighbourhood.

Andrada said three of the 12 journalists on the bus suffered minor injuries. Two windows were shattered, with tiny chards of glass remaining in place.

"We were shot at. I mean we could hear the report of the gun," said Sherryl "Lee" Michaelson, a retired US air force captain who is working for a basketball publication in Rio.

"There was kind of a popping noise and something hit two windows on the side of the bus and left two hole marks, which looked like bulletholes," David Davies, a photographer for the British-based news agency Press Association, told the AP.

According to the organisers' statement, "the driver heard a noise from inside the bus which he thought was photography equipment falling down."

"Immediately, he looked in the rear view mirror and noticed that the passengers were lying on the ground.

"He continued to drive for a few metres until he saw a police car and stopped. At this time, he realised that two windows on the same side of the bus were broken."

The driver went on, escorted by the police car, "and the broken windows began to give way further."

The driver is to give a statement, while the bus is being examined by police.

Security forces had started "increased patrols," the statement said.

The International Olympic Committee said it would wait for a police report before commenting.

Violent street crime in Rio has left its mark on South America's first Olympic Games. Rio is deploying about 85,000 soldiers and police to secure the games, twice as many as London did four years ago.

On Saturday, a bullet hit the equestrian centre, missing a New Zealand journalist by just a few feet.

That bullet was suspected to have been fired by a gang member trying to shoot down a police blimp or drone, officials said.

The same day, security forces conducted a controlled explosion near the finish line of the men's cycle road race.

Another suspect package was blown up on Tuesday near the luxury beachfront Copacabana Palace hotel.

Spectators leaving the Olympics opening ceremony at the famed Maracana Stadium on Friday night saw the body of a 22-year-old man who was shot dead by police in the street.

Police said the man had robbed several people in the area, but did not give further details.

A 51-year-old Brazilian woman was also shot dead during a robbery on Friday in the renovated "Marvelous Port" area, which is meant to be a main attraction for Olympic tourists.

This came a day after police confirmed that a man sitting in a car had killed a suspect who tried to carjack his luxury automobile.

Earlier in July, Belgian Olympic judo medallist Dirk Van Tichelt suffered a black eye in a late-night assault on Copacabana beach in Rio, the Belgian Olympic Committee confirmed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us