WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel claims UN funds channelled to Hamas
Hamas denies Israeli allegations that a UN group was exploiting funds in Gaza after a Palestinian UN employee was charged with ‘aiding Hamas'.
Israel claims UN funds channelled to Hamas
Palestinian staff of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) drive an official car in front of its headquarters in Gaza City on August 9, 2016 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 10, 2016

Hamas denied any involvement with the United Nations on Tuesday after Israeli forces arrested a UN employee in Gaza and charged him with "aiding Hamas."

38-year-old engineer Waheed Borsh, who has worked for the UN Development Programme (UNDP) since 2003, was arrested on July 16 and charged in a civilian court in Israel on Tuesday, an Israeli government statement said.

Israeli Security Agency (ISA) said in a statement on Tuesday that the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) employee confessed to renovating Hamas members' homes.

The allegations were rejected by Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri in a press release on Tuesday. Zuhri said that the accusations were "baseless fabrications", and deemed the Israeli claims a scheme to tighten the siege on Gaza.

He also said it was an attempt to interfere with aid agencies and their flow of funds.

The UNDP said it was "greatly concerned by the allegation," promising in a statement "a thorough internal review of the processes and circumstances surrounding the allegation."

The arrest of the UN employee came shortly after Israel's arrest of an another Palestinian aid worker, Mohamed el Halabi, for diverting money to support Hamas, in a claim that was denied by his organisation, World Vision.

According to Al Jazeera the lawyer of the aid worker said his client was beaten during his interrogation by ISA.

Its president Kevin Jenkins said in a statement that the organisation was conducting an investigation into the allegations but had "not seen any of the evidence."

"World Vision's cumulative operating budget in Gaza for the past 10 years was approximately $22.5 million, which makes the alleged amount of up to $50 million being diverted hard to reconcile," the statement read.

More than two thirds of the population of the Gaza Strip, which Israel has blockaded for a decade, are reliant on some form of aid, according to the United Nations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us