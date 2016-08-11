WORLD
2 MIN READ
Germany to adopt tough anti-terror measures
German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere has announced new anti-terror proposals including stripping citizenship from dual nationals involved in terror-related acts abroad.
Germany to adopt tough anti-terror measures
German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere during a Reuters interview in Berlin, Germany, July 5, 2016. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 11, 2016

Germans who have dual nationality face losing their German citizenship under new measures if they fight for a terrorist organisation abroad, Germany's Interior Minister said on Thursday.

"Germans who participate in fighting abroad for a terror militia and who have another citizenship should lose their German nationality," Thomas de Maiziere said at a press conference in Berlin.

The move comes after terror attacks took place last month in Wuerzburg, Ansbach and Munich.

According to the new plan, personnel and equipment will be increased to help fight terrorism efficiently.

The police will be boosted with the creation of 4,600 new posts over the next year. Security spending will be raised by €2.0 billion (US$2.2 billion) by 2020.

"I am convinced that these proposals will increase security quickly," de Maizere said.

The deportation of foreign criminals will be sped up.

De Maizere said "endangering public safety" would be enough for someone to be deported from the country.

"In this way, we will in future increasingly use the instrument of deportation for foreign criminals and people likely to cause a threat," he added.

Additionally, a new unit – the Central Office for Information Security (ZITiS) – will be formed to support security forces by developing strategies to fight terrorism on the Internet.

However, De Maiziere turned down a proposal to introduce a ban on the burqa, saying: "We can't ban everything that we reject, and I reject the wearing of the burqa."

Anti-terror measures are expected to be adopted during the legislative period which ends next autumn.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us