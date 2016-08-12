POLITICS
Super Phelps beats rival Lochte to win 22nd gold
Michael Phelps blazed past his rivals in the Olympic 200 metres individual medley to become the first swimmer to win the same event at four consecutive Games
USA's Michael Phelps competes in the Men's 200m Individual Medley Final / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 12, 2016

Michael Phelps seized another slice of Olympic history on Thursday with a dominant victory in the 200m individual medley at the Rio Games, his fourth straight in the event.

Phelps became the third Olympian to win the same individual event at four straight Games, joining discus thrower Al Oerter and Carl Lewis in the long jump in achieving the feat.

Lurking in second until the end of the breaststroke third leg, he surged home on the closing freestyle lap to win in 1min 54.66sec.

That was almost two seconds in front of silver medallist Kosuke Hagino of Japan, the 400m individual medley champion who powered from fifth at the final wall to touch in 1:56.61.

China's Wang Shun was third in 1:57.05.

Phelps' old foe Ryan Lochte led at the halfway point, but the world record-holder in the event couldn't hang on and finished fifth.

Brazilian contender Thiago Pereira, buoyed by an ecstatic crowd, led after the opening butterfly lap and was equal second at the halfway point, but faded to finish seventh.

Phelps claimed his 22nd Olympic gold medal and his fourth at the Rio Olympics.

The most decorated Olympian of all time was back in the pool later on Thursday in the 100m butterfly semi-finals.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
