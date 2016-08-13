A Turkish court has ordered the seizure of property owned by former Turkish international football star Hakan Şükür and his father. The move comes as part of a nationwide probe into theJuly 15 failed putsch carried out by Fethullah Terror Organisation (FETO).

On Thursday, Turkish prosecutors in the western province of Sarkaya had issued an arrest warrant for Şükür over charges of "being a member" of FETO led by US-based preacher Fethullah Gülen.

A similar warrant was also issued for Şükür's father, Selmet.

The court asked seizure of property including vehicles, bank accounts and other assets owned by Şükür and his father after identifying them for providing financial support to FETO.

The total worth of their property is believed to be $67.58 million.

Şükür, who also served as an MP for the governing Justice and Development Party (AK Party), is reported to have fled to the United States.

His father Selmet was taken into custody on Friday in Sarkaya.

Şükür, whose football career stretched from 1987 to 2007, was by far the most prolific striker in the history of the Turkish national side, with 51 goals in 112 appearances.

Şükür is also remembered for his performance in the 2002 World Cup, where Turkey registered its best showing of third place.

Şükür counts Galatasaray, Inter Milan and Blackburn Rovers among his former clubs.

He resigned from the AK Party in 2013 following a massive probe that targeted government officials and their relatives on corruption charges.

It was then that Şükür openly declared his support for Gülenists.

US delegation due in Turkey to discuss Gülen

Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Friday said a delegation from the US Justice Department would visit Turkey on August 23-24 to discuss the extradition of Gülen.

At a press conference alongside his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif in Ankara, the Turkish FM said that US Vice President Joe Biden and Secretary of State John Kerry were also due to arrive in Turkey but the dates were yet to be confirmed.