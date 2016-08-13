US Vice President Joe Biden will visit Turkey on August 24 according to Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım.

Speaking to media at Çankaya Palace in Ankara on Saturday, Yıldırım also confirmed US Secretary of State John Kerry's visit sometime in October.

The Turkish PM said the US attitude over the coup attempt had a positive shift.

Yıldırım said that Ankara could not compromise with the United States over its demand for the extradition of Fethullah Gülen, a Pennsylvania-based cleric accused of orchestrating last month's attempted coup to topple the democratic government of Turkey.

More than 240 people were killed and nearly 2200 injured in the violent coup attempt by Fethullah Terror Organisation (FETO) led by Gülen.

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford was the first senior US official to visit Turkey on August 1 following the coup attempt.

Yıldırım also discussed the ongoing fight against the FETO.

He said officials are now trying to identify state workers linked to the terrorist organisation.

The PM said a total of 81,494 people including judges, soldiers and civil servants have either been suspended or sacked since the July 15 coup attempt.

Yıldırım also thanked members of Turkey's media for their coverage during the last month's attempted coup, which Yıldırım said played a major role in defeating the putsch.