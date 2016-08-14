WORLD
5 MIN READ
Boko Haram releases new video on abducted Chibok girls
The video posted Sunday on Twitter shows a girl in a headscarf claiming that some of her kidnapped classmates died in aerial bombardments by the Nigerian military.
Boko Haram releases new video on abducted Chibok girls
A still image from a video posted by Boko Haram militants on social media shows dozens of girls the group said are schoolgirls kidnapped in the town of Chibok in 2014. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 14, 2016

Some of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls have been killed in Nigerian military air strikes, according to a new video appearing to come from Boko Haram militants, which shows one of the alleged victims pleading for authorities to release detained militants so the girls can be freed.

The video posted Sunday on Twitter shows a girl in a headscarf, identified as one of the 276 students abducted from a remote school in northeastern Nigeria in April 2014, claiming that some of her kidnapped classmates died in aerial bombardments by the Nigerian military.

She also said that 40 have been "married" to militants.

The video, however, could not be verified independently.

The video, posted by Nigerian journalist Ahmad Salkida and cited by SITE Intelligence Group, also shows a fighter warning in the Hausa language that if President Muhammadu Buhari's government battles Boko Haram with firepower, the girls won't be seen again.

"Presently, some of the girls are crippled, some are terribly sick and some of them, as I had said, died during bombardment by the Nigerian military," the militant says, appearing before a group of more than 40 young women in headscarves and hijabs.

"If our members in detention are not freed, let the government and parents of the Chibok girls know that they will never find these girls again."

It says the Chibok girls are held by Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau, who is in a leadership battle with a lieutenant named by DAESH terrorists as the new leader of what it calls its West Africa Province.

Dozens of the schoolgirls kidnapped from Chibok in April 2014 escaped on their own within two days of the abduction. One girl escaped this year, saying she had been led to freedom by her Boko Haram "husband."

Some 218 remain missing in the abduction that shocked the world and even got US First Lady Michelle Obama to participate in the #BringBackOurGirls social media campaign, promising her husband would do all in his power to help liberate them.

In the video, the militant says the Nigerian government has repeatedly lied to its citizens with promises to quickly free those kidnapped from Chibok Government Girls School, who now are all over 18 years old.

It was not immediately possible to reach any of the parents, nor any Chibok community leaders, by telephone. The young woman in the video, probably speaking under duress, begs for help to free them.

"Oh you, my people and our parents, you just have to please come to our rescue: We are suffering here, the aircraft has come to bombard us and killed many of us. Some are wounded. Every day we are in pains and suffering, so are our babies. Some of our husbands that we married also are injured, some dead. No one cares for us.

"Please go and beg the government of Nigeria to release the members of our abductors so that they too can free us to let us come home. We are really suffering, there is no food to eat, no good water to drink here."

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us