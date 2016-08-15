A bomb attack carried out by the PKK terrorist organisation has killed seven people including a child and injured 21 others in the Bismil district of Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakır province.

According to initial reports, the blast targeted a police station, creating a large crater in the highway.

Ambulances have taken the wounded to hospitals in Diyarbakır.

Security forces have launched an operation to seize the perpetrators of the attack, local media said.

Two earlier attacks in Diyarbakır and neighbouring Mardin on August 10 killed a total of seven civilians, including children.

Following the attacks, the PKK said in a statement that the attacks were carried out by its affiliate group, the HPG, in an "uncontrolled manner."

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state in July 2015.

Since then, more than 600 security personnel have been killed in PKK attacks while more than 7,000 PKK terrorists have been killed in security operations.