WORLD
2 MIN READ
Yemen's most wanted al-Qaeda militant captured
Yemeni police forces say the senior figure known as 'Aboudi' was plotting a car bomb attack in the city of Aden with two other militants.
Yemen's most wanted al-Qaeda militant captured
Police troopers search cars in Sanaa, Yemen. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 15, 2016

Yemeni police forces on Monday detained a senior al-Qaeda militant that it described as the most wanted in the country.

A police statement said the senior al-Qaeda figure known as 'Aboudi' was arrested for his involvement in a series of bombings and assassinations of security and military officials.

The statement said the militant ias plotting a car bomb attack in the city with two other militants.

Yemen fell into a civil war in late 2014 when the Shia Houthi group overran capital Sanaa and other provinces, forcing President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and his Saudi-backed government to temporarily flee to Riyadh.

Al-Qaeda and DAESH exploited the conflict to expand in these zones.

In March of last year, Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies launched a massive military campaign in Yemen aimed at reversing Houthi gains and restoring Hadi's embattled government.

Backed by Saudi-led airstrikes, pro-Hadi forces have since managed to reclaim large swathes of the country's south -- including provisional capital Aden -- but have failed to retake Sanaa and other strategic areas.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us