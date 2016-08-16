TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
51 Turkish companies raided over links to FETO
80 people were detained after Istanbul police raided 51 companies suspected of providing money to the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation.
51 Turkish companies raided over links to FETO
Financial crime officers raiding a FETO-linked company on August 16, 2016 / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 16, 2016

The number of people detained on Tuesday after simultaneous raids on 51 companies suspected of supporting the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) has risen to 80.

Financial crime officers in Istanbul raided companies suspected of providing financial help to the terrorist network, a security source said.

Companies, including Akfa Holding and the A101 supermarket chain in the Uskudar and Umraniye districts, were raided with backup from riot police.

A security source told Turkish media that arrest warrants were issued for 120 people, of which 50, including Fatih Aktaş, chairman of Akfa Holdings, were detained.

Police said seven remaining suspects were abroad.

The detainees who were working at Akfa Holding allegedly helped ‘himmet money' transfers between 2011 and 2015 via Bank Asya to organisations in the US and Canada.

‘Himmet' refers to money collected as charitable donations from followers of FETO.

On July 22, Turkish regulators cancelled Islamic lender Bank Asya's banking license.

Bank Asya is a participation bank affiliated with US-based preacher Fethullah Gülen.

A wave of detentions following the July 15 coup attempt has seen around 26,000 people arrested across Turkey.

Senior business figures, as well as members of the military, police, judiciary, prosecutors and teachers, have been among those targeted.

Turkey's government has said the defeated coup, which left 240 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured, was organised by members of FETO.

Gülen has been living in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999.

Gülen is accused of leading a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary, forming what is commonly known as a parallel state.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us