It has been one month since Turkey witnessed a military coup attempt aimed at ousting the democratically elected Turkish government.

Anti-coup demonstrations have cooled down after an estimated 3.5 million people gathered in one of the biggest pro-democracy rallies in Istanbul's Yenikapi district on August 7.

The extradition of US-based cult leader Fethulah Gülen, who has been living in self-exile in Pennsylvania since 1999 and is said to be the coup plotter, has been sought by the Turkish authorities.

Following the coup attempt, the Turkish authorities have arrested nearly 18,000 people allegely linked with the coup plotters.

TRTWorld asked people on the streets of Istanbul's famous Taksim area to share their feelings and explain how their lives have been affected after the failed coup attempt.

The majority of people we asked said they feel safe and that they do not expect another coup attempt to take place.

The people we spoke to made it clear that they are ready to resist anyone trying to undermine their country's democracy.

"The Turkish nation is brave and confident," businesswoman Nur Teksoz said.

She added that bringing those to blame to justice is one way to prevent another coup from happening, but expressed concerns over the way it is carried out.

"I'm sure some of the people being let go or suspended, that's good for the country. But we must make sure that innocent people don't get caught up in the net. So I'm kind of in the middle right now," she said.