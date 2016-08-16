WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gunmen abduct suspected gang members from Mexico resort town
At least 10 people suspected of being members of the Sinaloa drug cartel were abducted by armed men in Mexico's Puerto Vallarta.
Gunmen abduct suspected gang members from Mexico resort town
A general view shows a restaurant where unknown assailants kidnapped a group of people in the Pacific tourist resort of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, August 15, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 16, 2016

Gunmen stormed a restaurant and kidnapped at least 10 people on Monday in the Mexican resort city of Puerto Vallarta.

The heavily armed men arrived in pickup trucks at 0600 GMT and seized their victims from La Leche restaurant.

Prosecutors in the western state of Jalisco said the incident might have come as a result of a war between two rival gangs as the abductees are believed to have ties to the Sinaloa drug cartel.

"There's a very clear suspicion that [the abductees] were members of a criminal group. They weren't tourists or citizens with legal activities," chief prosecutor Eduardo Almaguer told reporters in a press conference.

"They [the kidnappers] were people tied to a criminal group we can very clearly presume," he said.

Mexican federal authorities including police and troops are searching for the victims.

Almaguer stated that all of those abducted were from the western states of Sinaloa, Nayarit, and Jalisco.

He also said the authorities believe they know which gangs were involved in the incident, but declined to name them.

Puerto Vallarta is home to the Jalisco New Generation drug cartel (CJNG), one of the fastest expanding drug-trafficking criminal groups in Mexico.

CJNG splintered off from the Sinaloa cartel in 2010, after the death of Ignacio "Nacho" Coronel, a local boss of the group.

It has become one of the most powerful drug gangs in the country in recent months by defying law enforcement authorities with a series of guerrilla-like attacks.

Some experts link the group's success to its past strategy of portraying itself as a defender of Mexico against other cartels.

In the past, it has battled the Sinaloa for supremacy in other parts of Mexico, such as Baja California Sur.

Drug wars in Mexico have left more than 100,000 people dead or missing over the last decade.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us