Three people were killed and 71 injured when a car bombing allegedly carried out by the PKK hit a police checkpoint in Turkey's eastern province of Van on Wednesday.

A large number of those injured in the attack in the town of Ipekyolu were civilians, a statement from the local governor confirmed.

Security personnel and ambulances were dispatched to the scene following the attack which took place at around 11pm local time.

According to Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah, police apprehended suspect Medet Oruc in connection with the bombing hours after the incident.

Oruc, who was previously imprisoned on charges of terrorism and was released from jail on April 24, 2016, was wounded in the security operation that followed the bombing.

The attack came just days after a bombing by the PKK terrorist organisation killed seven people in Turkey's southeastern Diyarbakir province.

Speaking also to Anadolu Agency, governing AK Party's provincial head Zahir Soganda said thar among the 71 injured, three of them are in a serious condition and 17 are police officers, adding that a child was among the dead.

"People of Van will not be discouraged by this incident," Soganda said.

"These are the last stands by the terror organisation. They are trying to break the resistance of the people of Van, which they will never achieve."

According to security officials, the suspect could not get close to the police station because of barricades and exploded the car 40 metres from the facility. Security operations in the region continue.

The PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU – resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state in July 2015.

Since then, more than 600 security personnel have been martyred and more than 7,000 PKK terrorists have been killed.