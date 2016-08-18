A car bomb explosion targeting a police station in Turkey's eastern province of Elazig has killed at least three people, security sources said.

The blast occurred at 09:15 am (06:15 GMT) on Thursday when PKK terrorists detonated a car bomb near the police headquarters.

Following the attack, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim visited the province and held a press conference.

Yildirim confirmed that three police officers died and 145 people were injured in the attack.

The prime minister said 85 of the injured are policemen while the rest are civilians.

"We have dedicated ourselves to fight against terrorism and these attacks cannot prevent us from following our way," he added.

Another attack by the group also killed five soldiers on the same day in the southeastern province of Bitlis.

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus made a statement on his Twitter account, harshly condemning the terror attacks.

"It does not matter which terrorist organisation it is, whether it be PKK, DAESH or FETO, they are all doomed to fail," he said.

The PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU, resumed its 30-year armed campaign against the Turkish state in July 2015.

Since then, more than 600 security personnel have been killed in PKK attacks while more than 7,000 PKK terrorists have been killed in security operations.