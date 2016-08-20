TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish parliament approves Mavi Marmara compensation bill
The approved deal requires Israel to pay $20 million in damages to the families of the 2010 flotilla raid victims.
Turkish parliament approves Mavi Marmara compensation bill
The Israeli and Turkish flag seen side by side. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 20, 2016

Turkey's parliament late Friday approved a deal for Israel to pay compensation for victims of the 2010 Mavi Marmara tragedy.

The deal requires Tel Aviv to pay $20 million to the families as part of a normalisation agreement between the two countries secured last month after a six-year hiatus in ties.

The sum will be transferred in a one-time deposit to a bank account opened by Turkey and shared through diplomatic channels, and the transaction will be completed within 25 business days of the bilateral agreement coming into force.

Earlier this month, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said that all of Ankara's preconditions for normalising ties were met by Tel Aviv.

Ties were severed in 2010 after Israeli commandos stormed a Gaza-bound Turkish aid vessel in international waters.

Nine Turkish activists were killed and another 30 were left injured as a result of the attack.

One of the injured succumbed to his injuries almost four years later.

In the aftermath of the attack, Turkey demanded an official apology from Israel, compensation for the families of those killed and the lifting of Israel's Gaza blockade.

In 2013, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced regret over the incident to Turkey's then-prime minister (now president), Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In addition to the compensation, Israel has agreed to Turkey's humanitarian presence in the occupied Gaza Strip.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us