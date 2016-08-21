At least 20 people were killed when two suicide car bombers attacked the local government headquarters in Somalia's Galkayo town in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland on Sunday.

The militant group Al Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack.

"There were two suicide car bombs," Abdiasis Abu Musab, the group's spokesman for military operations, told Reuters.

"We have confirmed 15 people dead including civilians and security forces," police officer Ali Ahmed said.

Speaking to Reuters, a doctor at Galkayo hospital, Ahmed Sugule, said the "death toll is over 20 and it may rise further," adding that another 30 people were wounded in the attack.

Witnesses and residents said they heard two loud blasts in quick succession followed by heavy gunfire.

"There were two huge bombs. The first one was a truck bomb, followed a minute or so later by another car bomb. My brother was injured at the scene," Halima Ismail, a local resident said.