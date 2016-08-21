TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
World leaders condemn wedding attack in southeastern Turkey
Following the deadly attack on a wedding ceremony in the southeastern Turkish city of Gaziantep on Saturday night, condolences and messages of support have poured in from around the world.
World leaders condemn wedding attack in southeastern Turkey
People hold a coffin during the funeral of the victims of an attack during a wedding party that left 50 dead in Gaziantep in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border on August 21, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 21, 2016

Leaders from around the world condemned the terrorist attack on a wedding ceremony in Gaziantep, southeastern Turkey which took place late on Saturday, leaving 50 people dead and 100 others injured.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Foreign Ministry of Turkey's neighbour Greece denounced the attack on Twitter:

US Ambassador in Ankara John Bass also condemned the "barbaric attack" in a statement saying, "We stand by our ally Turkey and pledge to continue to work closely together to defeat the common threat of terrorism."

Referring to other recent attacks in Turkey's east and southeast, British Ambassador to Turkey Richard Moore said in a Twitter post:

French President Francois Hollande said in a statement that he "strongly condemns the despicable terrorist attack."

"France extends to the authorities and people of Turkey its condolences and sympathy... It stands with all who fight against the scourge of terrorism," he added.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on Sunday, Sweden's Foreign Minister MargotWallstrom also "vehemently condemned" the attack. adding, "we have all kinds of cooperation for the common fight against terrorism with Turkey."

Pope Francis offered prayers for the attack''s victims, according to official Vatican Radio.

"Let us pray for the victims and the injured and for the gift of peace for all," the pope said on Sunday from St. Peter''s Square.

Outrage at attack, support for Turkey

The president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Mustafa Akinci, denounced the attack in a statemnt expressing his country's support for and solidarity with Turkey.

"Terrorist violence has manifested itself this time in the atmosphere of a wedding in Gaziantep. I condemn this terrorist attack."

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolence to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan stating his sorrow at the attack.

"We are extremely outraged by this horrible tragedy and other terror acts treacherously committed in your country, and consider it important and necessary to carry out a joint, consistent, and resolute struggle against terrorism and all its manifestations," he said.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry also denounced the attack, underlining Qatari support for Turkey's efforts in maintaining stability and security.

Pakistan strongly reaffirmed its solidarity with the Turkish Government and people.

"The government and people of Pakistan are deeply anguished and saddened by the news of the latest terrorist attack in Turkey, targeting a wedding ceremony in the southeastern province of Gaziantep," the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Bahrain and Jordan also condemned the attack.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said, "Those who cannot overcome Turkey and try to provoke people by exploiting ethnic and sectarian sensitivities will not prevail."

"I want to underline one more time, for our country and nation, that there is no difference between FETO, the perpetrator of the July 15 armed coup attempt and the 240 citizens we lost that night, the PKK, the killer of 70 of our security forces – soldiers, police, and village guards – in just the last month, and DAESH, the possible perpetrator of the Gaziantep attack," he added.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us