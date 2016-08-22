WORLD
3 MIN READ
Malian militant apologises for destroying Timbuktu shrines
In the first-ever case of cultural destruction tried at the Hague-based ICC, a member of Ansar Dine militant group Ahmad Al Faqi Al Mahdi said sorry for attacking holy shrines in the ancient city of Timbuktu during the 2012 conflict in Mali.
Malian militant apologises for destroying Timbuktu shrines
Ahmad Al Faqi Al Mahdi appears at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, Monday, Aug. 22, 2016, at the start of his trial on charges of involvement in the destruction of historic mausoleums in the Malian desert city of Timbuktu. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 22, 2016

Alleged Al-Qaeda-linked militant Ahmad Al Faqi Al Mahdi pleaded guilty for the destruction of cultural heritage sites in the ancient city of Timbuktu during the 2012 conflict in Mali, international prosecutors said on Monday.

"I am really sorry, I am really remorseful, and I regret all the damage that my actions have caused," al-Mahdi said in the landmark trial at the Hague-based International Criminal Court (ICC).

"I would like to give a piece of advice to all Muslims in the world, not to get involved in the same acts I got involved in, because they are not going to lead to any good for humanity," he added.

The trial has an historic importance due to the first time that the court in the Hague has tried a case of cultural destruction.

"This crime affects the soul and spirit of the people," said prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said.

According to prosecutors Mahdi was a member of Ansar Dine, a militant group which has a close tie with Al Qaeda in the region occupied Timbuktu for months.

The group destroyed nine Timbuktu mausoleums and also a famous mosque called Sidi Yahya using pickaxes and chisels following the siege of the city in April 2012.

The mausoleums of Muslim saints located in Timbuktu which is known as the "City of 333 Saints" date back to 15 th and 16th centuries.

The city itself also played a key role in the spread of Islam across the continent.

The militants attacked the shrines, as well as priceless ancient manuscripts finding them idolatrous and un-islamic.

The damaged shrines had been under reconstruction since March 2014 with the contributions of several countries and organisations,including UNESCO.

In July 2015, all the works were completed and the shrines were opened with a ceremony held on February 4, 2016.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us