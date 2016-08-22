WORLD
4 MIN READ
Hundreds of flights grounded as Typhoon drenches Tokyo
Heavy rain drenched the Japanese capital on Monday as Typhoon Mindulle swept in, bringing floods that suspended train services and high winds that forced airlines to cancel hundreds of flights.
Hundreds of flights grounded as Typhoon drenches Tokyo
Waves hit the seaside in Chosi, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo August 22, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 22, 2016

A major city airport was forced to temporarily shut down and more than 500 flights have been grounded as a powerful typhoon struck near Tokyo on Monday, the first in 11 years to come ashore in the densely populated region.

Typhoon Mindulle made landfall at about 12:30 pm (0330 GMT) in Tateyama city 80 kilometres southeast of Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

As of 7:00 pm the storm, packing gusts up to 144 kilometres per hour, was moving through Fukushima prefecture north of Tokyo and heading north-northeast at 35 kilometres per hour, the agency said.

According to public broadcaster NHK, a total of 30 people were injured. Most of them were minor but a 34-year-old man broke his rib after falling due to strong winds.

"In Tokyo... please exercise caution for landslides, flooding in low-lying areas, surging rivers, violent wind and high waves," the weather agency said.

It was the first typhoon in 11 years to score a direct hit on the Tokyo region from the sea, the agency said.

Tokyo has experienced other typhoons in ensuing years but they all came ashore elsewhere before moving on to the capital region.

Downpours caused rivers to swell, with gushing waterways close to overflowing but staying within their banks.

Narita international airport east of Tokyo closed its runways in the afternoon for about an hour as officers evacuated the control tower due to strong winds, according to the airport operator.

Airlines across the country cancelled a total of 508 flights, mostly to and from Tokyo's Haneda airport, NHK said.

Japan Airlines said it cancelled 185 domestic flights, affecting 33,692 customers, while All Nippon Airways cancelled 112 domestic flights, affecting 26,500 passengers.

Narita is a major passenger airport and Japan's biggest in terms of cargo. Haneda is the country's biggest in overall passenger traffic.

Most major commuter train services in Tokyo and its surrounding region operated normally, including bullet trains.

Some lines, however, suffered temporary delays and stoppages. One train in western Tokyo derailed but no one was hurt.

Some trains on Tokyo's major loop line were forced to stop as a tree fell on a track.

Separately, Typhoon Kompasu, which hit Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido Sunday, was downgraded to a temperate depression by early Monday as it moved away into the Sea of Okhotsk.

Heavy rain since Saturday caused high waves and rivers to flood on the island, where rescue workers found a male body Monday morning.

Police did not immediately link the death to the storm, but local media said it might be the owner of a vehicle stranded by heavy rain.

The local Hokkaido government has said the storm has caused only three minor injuries so far.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us