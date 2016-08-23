WORLD
2 MIN READ
Canada's Justin Trudeau defends the burkini
Trudeau called for "the respect of individual rights and choices."
Canada's Justin Trudeau defends the burkini
Sama Wareh wears a Burkini on a beach in Newport California. File Photo / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 23, 2016

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday dismissed the idea of a burkini ban in Canada, instead he called for the respect of individual rights and freedoms while touting cultural diversity and tolerance.

When asked about a controversy swirling in France over a burkini ban, Trudeau said, "we should be past tolerance in Canada".

Some lawmakers in Canada's Quebec province have called for outlawing "burkinis", modest body-concealing swimsuits used by Muslims, following bans in at least 15 towns in France's southeast.

They include the French Riviera resort town of Nice, the target of extremist's attack on July 14, with the proponents citing the need to prevent public disorder.

Trudeau called for "the respect of individual rights and choices."

This, he said, should be "at the top of public discourse and debate."

Trudeau said Canadians should rise above the controversy.

"In Canada, can we speak of acceptance, openness, friendship, understanding? It is about where we are going and what we are going through every day in our diverse and rich communities," he said.

Trudeau bemoaned instances where governments preach tolerance but act to undermine individual rights, saying with irony: "Tolerating someone means accepting their right to exist on the condition that they don't disturb us too, too much."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us