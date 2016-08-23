Hungarian European parliament member Gyorgy Schopflin has suggested placing pig heads along Hungary's border to deter Muslim refugees from entering the country.

Schopflin, a member Hungary's ruling Fidesz party, replied to a tweet initially posted by Human Rights Watch European Media Director Andrew Stroehlein.

Stroehlein's initial tweet read: "Refugees are fleeing war & torture, Hungary. Your root vegetable heads will not deter them."

The MEP replied with a series of tweets, one of which suggested the replacing scarecrows already being used in Hungary's southern border with pig heads.

Hungarian authorities have tried to drive refugees away by putting up make-shift scarecrows but many asylum seekers continued their route foscing themselves into the country.

Hungarian journalist Szabolcs Panyi tweeted the photos of the scarecrows which were first uploaded on a Facebook group.

Schopflin's suggestion of using pork to deter Muslim refugees was considered by Stroehlein as "xenophobic filth." The consumption of pork is forbidden in Islam.

Schopflin said he is not planning to apologise. "It's anthropologically intriguing how sensitive the topos is," he told Reuters.

Hungary built a razor-wire fence on its southern border last year to stop the refugee influx and deployed thousands of troops to guard it.

On October 2, the country will hold a referendum regarding the EU's refugee resettlement policy.

Hungary's leader Viktor Orban has called on his people to vote against the EU's mandatory resettlement of refugees coming in the country without the parliament's consent.