US Secretary of State John Kerry will hold talks on Syria and Ukraine with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Geneva on Friday, both sides confirmed.

The two made a telephone call on Wednesday and decided to meet on August 26 in Geneva to discuss Syria, specifically the rising tension in the Aleppo.

Kerry and Lavrov discussed that "the prospects of coordinating Russian and US actions to fight terrorism" and "the need to draw a boundary line between Syrian opposition forces orientated towards Washington and terrorist groups that hide behind them."

US and Russia have been in contact for weeks over establishing military cooperation to fight against DAESH in Syria.

Although Washington and Moscow have different approach on the conflict in Syria, they agree that DAESH is a common foe for both sides.

"Other issues" will also be on the agenda, spokesman John Kirby said, without giving any details.

The decision came as Turkey launched a military operation in Syria to retake border town of Jarabulus from DAESH.

Kerry and Lavrov also talked over the soaring tensions in Ukraine.

Lavrov "urged the US to use its influence on Kiev to warn it against provocations and incite it to dialogue" with the rebels in eastern Ukraine, the Russian foreign ministry said.