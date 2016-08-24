POLITICS
Roma, Villareal lose out on Champions League spots
Porto, Celtic, Monaco, Ludogorets and Legia Varsova have so far made it through the playoffs and qualified for the tournament.
Roma's forward Edin Dzeko vies with Porto's Danilo during the UEFA Champions League second leg play offs on August 23, 2016. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
August 24, 2016

Porto, Celtic, Monaco, Ludogorets and Legia Varsova have qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stages while Roma, Villareal, Victoria Plzen and Hapoel Beer-Sheva will continue their journey into the group stages of the UEFA Europa League.

Roma and Porto drew the most attraction from all the matches played so far.

Three red cards from both games caused a great disadvantage and eventually led to Roma's downfall.

Porto won the last game 3-0 after a 1-1 draw in the first match.

With Roma out, Juventus and Napoli will now share €100 million from the country participation share and TV broadcast rights.

Results:

Roma - Porto (1-1) (0-3)

Monaco - Villarreal (2-1) (1-0)

Viktoria Plzen - Ludogorets (0-2) (2-2)

Hapoel Beer-Sheva - Celtic (2-5) (2-0)

Legia Varsova - Dundalk (2-0) (1-1)

The other five teams will be determined on Wednesday with the final group stage draw being held on Thursday in Monaco.

Wednesday Fixtures:

Manchester City vs Steaua Bucharest

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs BSC Young Boys

FC Red Bull Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb

FC Rostov vs Ajax

APOEL Nicosia vs FC København

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
