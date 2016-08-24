TÜRKİYE
Timeline: Turkey's fight with DAESH and YPG
Turkey has been facing a dilemma along its Syria border since the emergence of DAESH and YPG in northern Syria. Both are recognised as terrorist groups by Ankara have fiercely fought each other to claim Syria's border with Turkey.
A Turkish military warning sign, with the closed Karkamis border gate in the background, is pictured in Karkamis, bordering with DAESH held Syrian town of Jarablus, in Gaziantep province, Turkey, on August 1, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 24, 2016

March 2011: Syrian civil war begins.

July 2012: YPG, the armed wing of the PKK terrorist group's Syrian branch PYD, took control Afrin, Kobane, and Amuda.

November 2013: The PYD announced three autonomous areas or "cantons" called Afrin, Jazira and Kobane (from west to the east) following the withdrawal of Syrian regime forces.

September 2014: DAESH attacked the PYD-controlled Kobane.

January 2015: YPG completely retook Kobane from DAESH after a bloody fight for four consecutive months. Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga forces from northern Iraq were given passage through Turkey to help push back DAESH.

June 15, 2015: The YPG took over the Arab-dominated border town of Tel Abyad, which allowed the group to join its Jazira "canton" with Kobane.

June 29, 2015: Turkey declared any incursion west of the Euphrates River by the YPG as a red line at a National Security Council (MGK) meeting.

July 20, 2015: A DAESH suicide bombing in Turkey's southeastern province of Sanliurfa killed over 30 people on their way to deliver aid to Kobane.

October 13, 2015: A twin suicide bombing by DAESH in the Turkish capital Ankara kills over 100 people.

November 24, 2015: Turkey downed a Russian jet over its border with Syria since it had violated Turkish air space.

January 2016: DAESH started targeting Turkey's southern province of Kilis with rocket shellings, killing at least 10 civilians.

January 12, 2016: A DAESH suicide bombing in Istanbul's touristic Sultanahmet area killed 13 tourists.

March 19, 2016:A DAESH suicide bombing in Istanbul's Beyoğlu district killed five.

June 28, 2016: In a triple suicide bombing, DAESH attacked Istanbul Ataturk airport, killing more than 40 people.

August 12, 2016: The US-backed Syria Democratic Forces alliance (SDF), which is mainly comprised of the YPG, captured the city of Manbij, just south of Jarablus, from DAESH.

August 20, 2016: A DAESH suicide bomber in Turkey's southeastern city of Gaziantep killed 54 people at a wedding ceremony.

August 23, 2016: YPG forces take near full control of Syria's northeastern city of Hasakah.

August 24, 2016: Turkey launches a large offensive backed by the US-led coalition on the DAESH-held border town of Jarablus. Turkish special forces enter northern Syria while Turkish F-16s and tanks deployed near the border strike DAESH targets.

