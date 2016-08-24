BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Burqini inventor says ban boosted sales by 200%
The Australian designer who created the burqini, a full body head-covering swimsuit, says the burqini ban in France boosted online burqini sales up to 200%.
Burqini inventor says ban boosted sales by 200%
This picture taken on August 19, 2016 shows Muslim models displaying burkini swimsuits in western Sydney. Australian-Lebanese Aheda Zanetti, who claims the trademark on the name burkini and burqini and created her first swimwear for Muslim women. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 24, 2016

Aheda Zanetti, the creator of the full body swimsuit known as the ‘burqini', says a burqini ban in France has boosted sales up to 200 percent, especially to non-Muslim women.

The 48-year-old designer based in Sydney, Australia, said demands for the burqini on her website came from women of different religions and cultural groups including Jews, Hindus, Christians, Mormons.

Zanetti said some other women who prefer to cover their bodies on the beach such as skin cancer patients also supported her burqini design as they flooded her with emails of support.

"The support I'm getting is somehow about empowering women... I feel like I've been a counsellor."

"Women are standing together on this. It doesn't matter what race or religion."

According to Zanetti's online shop records, the orders placed for burqinis on Sunday reached 60 while it would typically be around ten or twelve.

The burqini ban sparkedcontroversary in France after several town authorities claimed that it was threatening France's secularism and could disrupt public order in the country.

Critics said the ban was "alienating" and "intolerant" after Thierry Migoule, head of mucipal services in Cannes, one of the the French cities which banned burqini, said the swimsuit represented an allegiance to "terrorist movements" and defying secular laws.

Gerardo Pisarello, Deputy Mayor of Spain's Barcelona City Hall, which has ruled out a ban, said last week that women should be able to dress and swim as they like.

"We must respect the voice of women and not treat them as if they were children," he said.

Canadian Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee also stated that "a woman has the right to dress as she wishes" in Canada, adding that the country wanted to "leave the debate to the other side of the ocean."

Zanetti said the garment was intented to allow women who prefer modest clothing to adapt beach lifestyle and offer them freedom of choice in what to wear.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us