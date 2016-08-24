TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
What the Turkish operation in Syria means
Turkey has mobilised its armed forces against DAESH in Syria. Here's why...
What the Turkish operation in Syria means
Turkish artillery being fired on DAESH positions across the Syrian border / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 24, 2016

Last week, a bomb attack ripped through a wedding in Gazientep, a southern Turkish border town adjoining Syria, killing at least 54 people. A majority of the victims were young children. It wasn't the first DAESH attack on Turkish soil.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan later promised to bring the fight to DAESH in response to the attack, and to secure Turkish borders from the threat of terrorism.

Within Turkey itself, 270 people have died at the hands of DAESH to date.

Turkey has endured several DAESH terrorist attacks in recent years and its armed forces have carried out several operations against the terrorist group in northern Syria in the past as well.

On Wednesday morning, Turkish Armed Forces launched Operation Euphrates Shield to protect its borders, defeat the group and secure the Turkish town of Karkamis, adjoining Syria, from DAESH.

This is the first official operation where Turkish Armed Forces have entered Syria by land and air, in coordination with the US-led coalition against DAESH and the internationally recognised Syrian opposition.

The operation aims to secure the town of Jarablus from the terrorist group.

"The Republic of Turkey sees DAESH as a terrorist organisation — this was made clear in 2013," Turkey's top general Hulusi Akar said in May, adding that DAESH does not represent Islam or Muslims

If the Syrian town of Jarablus falls, DAESH terrorists will be pushed back from the Turkish border.

Nearly 1,300 DAESH terrorists have been killed by Turkish Armed Forces, Akar has said. The fight in Syria now focuses on a key DAESH stronghold — if recaptured, it would significantly degrade the terror group's capabilities.

DAESH has been one of the key causes of flight of Syrian and Iraqi refugees.

Turkey has become the world's foremost recipient of refugees — approximately 3 million refugees reside in Turkey. If the operation is successful, securing parts of northern Syria may staunch the tide of refugees into the nation.

Securing northern parts of Syria from DAESH may also lead to a safe space for Syrians, within Syria itself.

The Turkish government says securing the Syrian town of Jarablus would support the territorial integrity of Syria, and prevent the country from falling further into chaos. Most Syrians want to return to their homeland, once it is secure.

Following Turkey's reconciliation with Russia, the Turkish Armed Forces are now better able to respond to DAESH provocations without fear of repercussions from Moscow, which has tactical oversight over Syrian airspace.

It would appear that the Turkish operation now has the implicit backing or consent of both Russia and the US.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us