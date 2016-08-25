WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia agrees to 48-hour truce to get aid into Aleppo
UN humanitarian chief Stephen O'Brien urged all combatants in Aleppo to agree to a 48-hour pause to allow delivery as hundreds of thousands of residents are in dire conditions due to five year long civil war.
Russia agrees to 48-hour truce to get aid into Aleppo
People inspect a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria, July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah People inspect a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel held town of Atareb in Aleppo province, Syria, July 25, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 25, 2016

Russia has agreed a 48-hour humanitarian truce in war-torn Syrian city, Aleppo to allow aid deliveries, UN officials said on Thursday.

"We are very much focused in maintaining our line, we want a 48-hour pause, the Russian Federation replied 'yes', we will wait for others to do the same," Staffan de Mistura, UN Special Envoy for Syria, told reporters.

The United Nations has pushed for a weekly 48-hour pause in fighting in Aleppo to alleviate suffering for about 2 million people.

"We are ready, trucks are ready and they can leave anytime we get that message," de Mistura said.

The White House on Thursday said it supported UN efforts to bring all sides together to deliver humanitarian relief to Aleppo and would welcome Russia's constructive engagement.

This week UN humanitarian chief Stephen O'Brien urged all combatants in Aleppo to agree to a 48-hour pause to allow delivery as hundreds of thousands of residents are in dire conditions due to five year long civil war.

He said that Aleppo is under heavy bombing, adding the city has became "the apex of horror" in "the greatest crisis of our time."

UN asked to send aid to nearly 1 million people in besieged areas in August but the Syrian government approved less than half of the requests, refusing subsidies in rebel-held eastern Aleppo and several other besieged areas.

"What is happening in Aleppo today and throughout Syria over the last five years is an outrage against every moral fiber in our being as human beings, as fellow human beings, with every Syrian caught up in this unending cataclysm. And it is the failure of politics, of all of us," O'Brien said.

"This humanitarian shame " should urgently end, he added.

According to Jan Egeland, who chairs the weekly humanitarian task force that met in Geneva, UN expects to deliver food to the rebel-held east and government-controlled west, as well as "cross-line repair" of the electrical system in the south that powers water pumping stations that serve 1.8 million people in Aleppo.

"First, a lifeline to eastern Aleppo, going cross-border from Turkey. Initially we would be ready in the first 48-hour weekly pause to have two convoys, of 20 trucks each, that would carry enough food for 80,000 people in eastern Aleppo," he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us