WORLD
4 MIN READ
UNICEF seeks funds to save malnourished children in Nigeria
A UNICEF report reveals that at least 49,000 children in Nigeria may die this year due to acute malnourishment, saying that the agency needs $308 million to cope with the crisis.
UNICEF seeks funds to save malnourished children in Nigeria
A doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria on May 3, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 25, 2016

Nearly half a million children around Lake Chad face "severe acute malnutrition" due to drought and a seven-year insurgency by militant group Boko Haram in north-eastern Nigeria, UNICEF said on Thursday.

According to a report by the United Nations' child agency, at least 49,000 children out of 475,000, are deemed to be at risk in Nigeria's Borno state. The agency said these children will die this year if they do not receive treatment which requires $308 million to cope with the crisis. Nigerian authorities declared a nutrition emergency in Borno in June 2016.

To date, UNICEF said it had only received $41 million, 13 percent of what it needs to help those affected in the four countries - Chad, Nigeria, Niger and Cameroon - that border Lake Chad.

In the beginning of 2015, Boko Haram gained control of swathes of territory around 50,000 square kilometres in and around Borno state, north-eastern Nigeria. However, military assaults by the four countries have pushed back the group in the last 18 months.

Most Boko Haram militants are now hiding in the wilderness of the vast Sambisa forest, southeast of the Borno provincial capital, Maiduguri.

UNICEF said that as Nigerian government forces captured and secured territory, aid officials were starting to piece together the scale of the humanitarian disaster left behind in the group's wake.

"Towns and villages are in ruins and communities have no access to basic services," UNICEF said in a report.

In Borno, nearly two thirds of hospitals and clinics had been partially or completely destroyed and three-quarters of water and sanitation facilities needed to be rehabilitated.

Despite the military gains, UNICEF said, 2.2 million people remain trapped in areas under the control of Boko Haram. Thousands of people are also staying in camps, fearful of going home.

Responding to its battlefield setbacks, Boko Haram has turned to suicide bombings, many involving children.

UNICEF said it had recorded 38 cases of child suicide bombings so far this year, against 44 in the whole of 2015 and just four the year before that.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us