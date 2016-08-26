WORLD
Erdoğan, Putin discuss aid to Syria, G20 meeting
The two leaders have agreed to speed up the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria and also discussed further development of political, trade and economic ties.
Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during their meeting in St. Petersburg, Russia, August 9, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 26, 2016

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Syria in a telephone conversation on Friday.

The two leaders agreed to speed up the delivery of humanitarian aid to Syria and also discussed further development of political, trade and economic ties.

Both the leaders agreed to continue personal dialogue on a bilateral and international affairs at an upcoming G20 summit to be held on Sep. 4-5 in Hangzhou, China, according to Anadolu Agency.

In the telephone conversation, Erdoğan and Putin discussed bilateral relations and cooperation on regional issues and humanitarian crises and emphasised the importance of normalising relations between the two countries.

Erdoğan shared information about the ongoing Euphrates Shield military operation against DAESH in northern Syria. Both leaders pointed to the importance of maintaining cooperation in the fight against DAESH and all terrorist groups for the security of the region.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
