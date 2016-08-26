POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Ryan Lochte charged by Brazil over false robbery claim
The US swimming star Lochte may be summoned to testify before Brazil's Justice Department and risks a jail sentence
Ryan Lochte charged by Brazil over false robbery claim
The Rio police statement said they had recommended the courts issue a summons for Lochte to be questioned. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 26, 2016

US swimming star Ryan Lochte has been charged with making a false statement about being robbed at gunpoint during the Olympics, Brazilian police said Thursday.

The 32-year-old gold medal-winner risks a jail sentence, Brazilian media quoted one police official as saying, although the judicial authorities had yet to confirm that.

"Ryan Lochte was charged with the crime of falsely reporting a crime," police said in a statement, adding that the case had been referred to the courts.

The police statement said they had recommended the courts issue a summons for Lochte to be questioned.

"Once he is summoned, whether he turns up or not, the penalty is the same: one to six months' prison," the news website G1 Rio quoted police official Clemente Braune as saying.

"If he is summoned and does not turn up to the hearing, the trial will go ahead in the accused's absence until the final sentence is given."

Vandalized bathroom

Lochte apologized last week for saying that he and three team mates had been mugged on their way back from an all-night party by robbers pretending to be police.

Rio police chief Fernando Veloso later told a news conference that the swimmers were not robbed but detained when they tried to flee after vandalizing a gas station bathroom.

The tale humiliated first the Brazilian hosts of the Games and later Lochte's own Team USA after police contested his story.

Top sponsors such as Speedo and Ralph Lauren abandoned Lochte this week.

"I'm taking full responsibility for it," Lochte said in an interview broadcast late Saturday.

"I over-exaggerated that story and if I had never done that, we wouldn't be in this mess."

Lochte had earlier issued a written apology that was widely ridiculed online as half-hearted.

In the later NBC interview, he also admitted he was still intoxicated when he gave his initial account of the incident, adding: "I let my team down."

Following the incident, Lochte flew back to the United States, while the other three swimmers -- Gunnar Bentz, Jack Conger and Jimmy Feigen -- stayed in Brazil.

Police last week released closed-circuit TV footage and other evidence about the events at the gas station.

The athletes, who appeared intoxicated, stopped in a taxi at the gas station to use the bathroom during the early hours of the morning.

Lochte and the others then vandalized the area near the bathroom and, according to the manager, urinated on the walls.

Confronted by a security guard, they tried to leave. When the confrontation escalated, the security guard took out his pistol and made them sit on the ground.

After paying around $50 in compensation for the damage, they left unharmed and returned to the athletes' village.

"There was no robbery of the kind reported by the athletes," Veloso said.

Lochte's claims embarrassed the Olympic authorities, highlighting security worries at the Olympics.

Brazil had deployed 85,000 police and soldiers to secure the Games.

Lochte could also face disciplinary action over the incident by USA Swimming and the International Olympic Committee.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us