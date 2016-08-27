An Australian teenager made history on Saturday by becoming the youngest person to complete a solo circumnavigation of the world in a single engine aircraft.

Lachlan Smart from Queensland, touched down at Maroochydore Airport on the Sunshine Coast, where he had first taken off from on July 24.

At 18 years, 7 months and 21 days, Smart is a year younger than the previous record holder, American Matt Guthmiller.

Smart was received by hundreds of spectators as he touched down.

"What a welcome," Smart said after landing to cheers from supporters.

"To actually be here, having flown around the world for over 24,000 nautical miles is just a great relief."

The teenager stopped in 24 locations and 15 countries during his seven-week trip.

He said the weather and communicating with foreign air traffic controllers were his biggest challenges.

Lachlan regularly updated his followers during his solo journey around the world through his blog entries he posted on his self-created website Wings Around the World:

He also posted photos to his Twitter and Instagram accounts: