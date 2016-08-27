TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
No casualties after PKK terror attack on Diyarbakir airport
PKK terrorists on Saturday night launched four RPGs at a police checkpoint outside the airport's VIP lounge.
No casualties after PKK terror attack on Diyarbakir airport
Entrance to Diyarbakir Airport. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 27, 2016

Four Rocket-Propelled Grenades (RPGs) attacks by PKK terrorists targeted a civilian airport on Saturday in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir, without causing any fatalities or injuries.

The attack happened not long before midnight on Saturday, causing explosions that were heard throughout the city.

The RPGs targeted a police checkpoint outside the VIP lounge, but had landed in an empty area.

Passengers and staff were taken inside the terminal building for safety.

Diyarbakir governor Huseyin Aksoy said there were no disruption to flights at the airport which is one of the biggest in Turkey's southeast and is open 24 hours for international and domestic flights.

PKK terrorists have been fighting the Turkish state for over three decades.

It resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July last year and since then, over 600 Turkish security personnel have been killed and around 7,000 PKK terrorists killed.

The group is considered as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, EU, NATO and the US.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us