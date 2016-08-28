TÜRKİYE
President Erdoğan vows to eliminate terror groups
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visits Gaziantep for a 'Unity, Solidarity, and Brotherhood Rally' held at the newly renamed July 15 Democracy Square.
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan greets people at the United Solidarity and Brotherhood rally in Gaziantep, Turkey, August 28, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 28, 2016

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan vowed on Sunday that Ankara's fight against terrorist organisations would continue until they are wiped out.

Addressing a ‘unity, solidarity and brotherhood' rally at Gaziantep's newly renamed July 15 Democracy Square, Erdoğansaid that Turkey's efforts to eliminate terror groups such as PKK, DAESH and FETO would be unrelenting.

His visit to southeastern city of Gaziantep came a week after 54 people were killed in a suicide blast, believed to be carried out by DAESH, at a wedding ceremony.

"Our operations against terrorist organisations will continue until the end," he told a rally of thousands of flag-waving supporters.

Erdoğansaid Turkey's operation in DAESH-controlled areas in Syria has given people a chance to return home including the town of Jarablus, which was liberated by the Ankara-backed Free Syrian Army this week.

"Turkey will not tolerate activities of any terrorist organisation within its borders and nearby," Erdoğan said.

Referring to the Turkish-backed operation in Syria as well as the Turkish military's training mission in northern Iraq, he added: "We are in Jarabulus for this. We are in Bashiqa for this. If necessary, we will not hesitate to take responsibility in other regions."

He pledged that Turkey would show the same determination in eradicating the PKK/PYD as in fighting DAESH.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
