WORLD
3 MIN READ
Protests continue as curfew lifted in parts of Kashmir
Restrictions on movement were still in place in some parts of Srinagar and Pulwama districts where protests against Indian security forces continued.
Protests continue as curfew lifted in parts of Kashmir
A protester throws a stone towards Indian policemen during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 29, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 29, 2016

People in India-administered Kashmir started trickling out onto the streets on Monday after a 51-day curfew was relaxed in most parts of the valley.

Restrictions on movement were still in place in some parts of Srinagar and Pulwama district where protests continued.

Kashmir has been grappling with its worst unrest in six years that began on July 8 when Indian security forces killed separatist commander Burhan Wani, who was idolised especially by youths, provoking an outpouring of anger.

And on Monday, even though some traffic returned to streets, many shops and businesses remained closed in protest.

Restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), prohibiting assembly of 10 or more people, also continued to be in place with police and security personnel keeping a strict watch on intra-city travel.

At least 70 people have been killed and 6,000 injured in month-and-a-half of clashes in the Muslim-majority region, many of them wounded by shotgun rounds fired by security forces.

Nearly a thousand people have suffered injuries because of pellet guns, with most being eye injuries, further fuelling the anger against the forces and the government.

Over 4,500 security personnel too have been injured in the ensuing violence.

Leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interior Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti have repeatedly appealed for calm.

An all-party delegation is also likely to visit the strife-torn state and hold talks with stakeholders.

Kashmir is at the centre of a decades-old rivalry between India and Pakistan, with both countries staking a claim over the territory.

Fighters in Kashmir have for decades fought some 500,000 Indian troops deployed in the territory.

Rights groups say 70,000 people, mostly civilians, have died in the fighting and thousands disappeared after they were taken away by security forces since 1989 when an armed rebellion against Indian rule began.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us