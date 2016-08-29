WORLD
3 MIN READ
Death toll rises after Yemen suicide bombing
54 people were killed and 67 wounded after a suicide car bomb attack on a military training camp in Mansoura district, Aden.
Death toll rises after Yemen suicide bombing
People gather at the scene following an attack by a suicide bomber who drove a car laden with explosives into a compound run by local militias in the port city of Aden, Yemen on August 29, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 29, 2016

A suicide car bomb attack on an army training camp in north Aden, Yemen's second major city killed at least 54 people on Monday, a security official said.

The director general of Yemen's health ministry in Aden, al-Khader Laswar, said at least 67 other people were wounded in the attack in the city's Mansoura district.

DAESH have claimed responsibility for the attack.

"Security services are still evacuating the dead and wounded" from the site, the official said.

The death toll may still rise.

The building was used by the Saudi-backed Popular Resistance, a local force that had helped drive Iran-allied Houthis out of the city last year.

At least 15 bodies were transferred to a hospital run by the aid group Medicins Sans Frontieres, a source at the hospital said.

The port city, the temporary base of Yemen's Saudi-backed government, has seen a wave of bombings and shootings targeting officials and security forces.

Yemen has been ravaged by civil war since late 2014, when Houthi rebels overran the capital Sanaa and a number of other provinces, forcing President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and his Saudi-backed government to temporarily flee to Riyadh.

In March of last year, Saudi Arabia and its allies launched a major military campaign in Yemen with the aim of reversing Houthi military gains and restoring Hadi's embattled government.

Backed by Saudi-led air strikes, pro-Hadi forces have since managed to reclaim large areas of the country's south — including the provisional capital Aden — but have failed to retake Sanaa and other strategic areas.

Attacks in Aden are often claimed by either Al Qaeda or DAESH, both of whom have taken advantage of the chaos in Yemen to make gains in the southern and southeastern regions.

More than 6,600 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in Yemen since March 2015 and more than 80 percent of the population has been left in need of humanitarian aid, according to the UN.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us