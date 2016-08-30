WORLD
3 MIN READ
Death toll rises after car bomb attack in Somalia
Al Shabab militants claimed responsibility for a suicide car bomb attack which targeted the SYL Hotel close to the presidential palace in Mogadishu, killing at least 22 people.
Death toll rises after car bomb attack in Somalia
Security forces outside the SYL Hotel near the presidential palace which was damaged by a suicide car bomb attack in Mogadishu on August 30, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 30, 2016

At least 22 people were killed in a suicide car bomb attack outside a popular hotel close to the presidential palace in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Tuesday.

The al Qaeda aligned al Shabab militants claimed responsibility for the attack.

They said the target was the Somali Youth League Hotel - commonly known as SYL Hotel - because "it is close to the presidential palace, and also home to apostates and unbelievers."

"We have confirmed from various hospitals that at least 22 died and 50 others were wounded. Death includes wounded people who died in hospitals," police officer Major Mohamed Abdullahi told Reuters.

Police officer Mohamed Abdulkadir said the vehicle rammed through a checkpoint and was fired on by security forces before it exploded.

An eyewitness described seeing a large blast and a thick plume of smoke that rose high into the air.

"I saw a car speeding towards the area and huge smoke and fire went up in the sky," said Elmi Ahmed.

An AFP journalist at the scene described widespread damage to buildings in the area.

The fortified hotel, popular with government officials, business people and visiting diplomats and delegations, was previously attacked in both February this year and January last year.

The January 2015 attack killed at least five people when a suicide car bomber rammed the hotel gates on the eve of a visit by Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In February this year, 14 people were killed when twin blasts were triggered close to the hotel and the neighbouring Peace Garden on a busy Friday afternoon.

Both previous attacks were also claimed by al Shabab, which quit the capital five years ago, but continues to launch attacks against government, military, civilian and foreign targets in its fight to overthrow the internationally-backed government.

The group is expected to try and violently disrupt elections due to be held in September and October.

Al Shabab has been designated as a terrorist organisation by the United States, United Kingdom, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and NATO.

15 killed in Al Shabab Somalian hotel attack

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us