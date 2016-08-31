WORLD
3 MIN READ
Turkey arrests 865 in DAESH crackdown this year
Turkey's Interior Ministry says since the crackdown was launched, a total of 5,803 people including 2,200 foreigners were detained.
Turkey arrests 865 in DAESH crackdown this year
DAESH suspects are transferred to court by Turkish counter-terrorism police in Gaziantep. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 31, 2016

Turkey's Interior Ministry says that Turkey has arrested 865 people since the start of 2016 in its battle against the DAESH terror group.

More than half of those arrested in the crackdown are foreigners, former minister Efkan Ala said on Turkish TV on Wednesday before he resigned.

Since launching the crackdown, Turkey has detained a total of 5,803 people, of which about 2,200 were foreigners, the minister said.

Thousands of foreign fighters from countries including Britain, Europe and the United States have joined DAESH in their self-proclaimed caliphate in recent years.

Cross-border Operation

Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) has made major successes and cleared hundreds of square kilometres of area of DAESH and YPG terrorists since Ankara's launch of Operation Euphrates Shield.

The operation is focused on the Turkey-Syria border where Turkey aims to improve security and purge the area of terrorist group DAESH and also stop the YPG's advancement in the region.

The YPG is the militant wing of the PYD, which is the Syrian extension of the PKK.

The PKK is recognised as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, EU, and NATO.

Earlier, the FSA supported by Turkish armed forces regained control of Jarabulus after driving out DAESH terrorists from the northern city of Syria.

The FSA has also cleared several villages of DAESH in the area surrounding Jarabulus.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in response to attacks on Turkish soil and artillery fires by DAESH on Turkish border towns.

Just a day before the launch of the cross-border military campaign, a series of mortar bombs landed in a residential Turkish area along the Syrian border.

Turkey has also witnessed a number of deadly DAESH attacks over the past two years that killed scores of civilians and security officials.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us