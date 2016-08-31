WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sexual misconduct up 22 per cent in Canadian military
Canadian Armed Forces believe the increase in sexual misconduct complaints indicates more victims are speaking up.
Sexual misconduct up 22 per cent in Canadian military
Canada's Chief of Defence Staff General Jonathan Vance speaks during a news conference upon the release of a progress report on addressing inappropriate sexual behaviour in the Canadian Armed Forces, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada August 30, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 31, 2016

The number of sexual offence complaints in the Canadian Armed Forces will increase 22 per cent this year, but that is a "positive indicator" because it means more victims are speaking up, according to a military report released on Tuesday.

The progress report was the second on Operation Honour, a military program to tackle the issue started in 2015 after an external investigation said the Canadian Armed Forces had an underlying culture hostile to women and the LGBT community.

Western militaries are increasingly coming under scrutiny for their handling of sexual offences. A Pentagon report in May said sexual assaults in the US military are still underreported.

According to the Canadian report, the military saw 106 founded complaints for incidents in the first six months of this year, which it said was a 22 per cent increase without providing a comparative figure.

A Department of National Defence spokesman later said the number of complaints in the second half of the year will likely be the same. That means the projected total for this year, 212, will be about 22 per cent more than the 174 from 2015.

"This increase appears to be a positive indicator that military members are more aware of the problem and more confident in stepping forward and reporting incidents," the report said.

The investigation from 2015, by a former Supreme Court justice, found a broadly held perception in the lower ranks that those higher up condone inappropriate sexual conduct or are willing to turn a blind eye.

Chief of the Defence Staff General Jonathan Vance said the new progress report shows Operation Honour has been working, and said he felt encouraged.

He told a news conference in Ottawa that as result of investigations between April and July this year, 30 people received "career-impacting" punishments.

"Those who do not see the wisdom of what we are trying to accomplish and choose not to modify their negative behavior will be compelled to do so or they will be released," he said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us