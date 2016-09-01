WORLD
4 MIN READ
Smuggled cocaine found in French Coca-Cola shipment
For the second time this year, a 370-kilo stash of cocaine has been found in a shipping container that originated from South America and was sent to France. This time it was found in a shipment of orange juice sent to a Coca-Cola factory.
Smuggled cocaine found in French Coca-Cola shipment
Picture of bottles of Coca Cola. Image: AP. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 1, 2016

A massive 370-kilogram stash of cocaine, worth an estimated $56 million, was discovered by French Coca-Cola employees inside a shipment of orange juice from Costa Rica. In March, another 370 kg cache of cocaine was found in a shipping container originating from Colombia. Coca-Cola's relationships with cocaine and Colombia have been less than straightforward.

A spokesman for Coca-Cola France says employees immediately notified police after factory workers found the cocaine stashed in a shipment of orange juice used to make concentrates for various Coca-Cola drinks in the country.

Judicial authorities have opened an investigation.

"You can well imagine the surprise," said a spokesman for Coca-Cola, adding that the workers alerted police and were ruled out as potential suspects.

This latest episode has done little to stop the swell of rumours surrounding the sometimes sordid relationship between Coca-Cola, cocaine, and Columbia, the world's largest producer and exporter of the drug.

Critics of the soft drink company have reminded consumers that cocaine was once a main ingredient in the Coca-Cola recipe. The claim is based on an 1886 recipe, which lasted until 1904. Cocaine was produced from the coca leaf, while caffeine was extracted from the kola nut, thus Coca (cocaine)-Cola (kola-nut).

The public's reaction to Coca-Cola's history with cocaine has at times been amusing.

Coca-Cola gets its main flavouring by working with the only company in America with government authorisation to import and process the coca plant. The Stepan Company in New Jersey obtains coca leaves from various South American countries; and after making the soft drink's signature taste, it extracts cocaine from the spent leaves and sells it to a Mallinckrodt, the only pharmaceutical company in America licensed to purify cocaine for medicinal use.

In contrast, the beverage company's relationship with Colombia has stirred up some controversy.

In 2001, a lawsuit was filed against Coca-Cola in America, alleging the company hired right-wing ‘death squads' in order to intimidate, kidnap, torture, and even kill union leaders in Colombia.

"Coca-Cola denies any connection to any human-rights violation of this type," company spokesman Rafael Fernandez Quiros said from the company's headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

"We do not own or operate the plants," added Mr. Quiros.

The lawsuit was later dismissed, but the claims regarding the company's links to paramilitary groups in Colombia never died.

The Coca-Cola company may also face terrorism charges in Colombia, stemming from accusations that it's financing the now-defunct Colombian paramilitary AUC group, a designated terrorist organisation according to the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us