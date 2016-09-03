Turkish armoured vehicles on Saturday crossed into Syria through the border town of Çobanbey, the Syrian side of which is located in Aleppo Province and is known as Al Rai in Arabic.

According to anonymous military sources cited by Turkey's Anadolu Agency, the opposition Free Syrian Army has managed to take control of the town.

The operation began on August 24 and has so far involved aiding FSA in expelling DAESH from Jarabulus, which is 55km to the east of Çobanbey.

The central aim of Euphrates Shield is securing the Turkish border from hostile groups – DAESH and the YPG in particular.

According to a statement released by the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) 20 targets were hit on Saturday, while a total of 300 targets have been hit in Operation Euphrates Shield so far.

The statement also said that 10 regions and an airport in Syria also came under the control of the FSA on Saturday.

The security situation along Syria's border with Turkey has deteriorated since the outbreak of the Syrian Civil War in 2011.