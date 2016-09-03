WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish forces open second front against DAESH in Syria
Free Syrian Army forces backed by Turkish armoured vehicles take control of the Syrian side of the border town of Çobanbey, opening another front against DAESH as part of Operation Euphrates Shield.
Turkish forces open second front against DAESH in Syria
Turkish Army tanks and military personal are stationed in Karkamis on the Turkish-Syrian border in Gaziantep Province, Turkey, August 25, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 3, 2016

Turkish armoured vehicles on Saturday crossed into Syria through the border town of Çobanbey, the Syrian side of which is located in Aleppo Province and is known as Al Rai in Arabic.

According to anonymous military sources cited by Turkey's Anadolu Agency, the opposition Free Syrian Army has managed to take control of the town.

The operation began on August 24 and has so far involved aiding FSA in expelling DAESH from Jarabulus, which is 55km to the east of Çobanbey.

The central aim of Euphrates Shield is securing the Turkish border from hostile groups – DAESH and the YPG in particular.

According to a statement released by the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) 20 targets were hit on Saturday, while a total of 300 targets have been hit in Operation Euphrates Shield so far.

The statement also said that 10 regions and an airport in Syria also came under the control of the FSA on Saturday.

The security situation along Syria's border with Turkey has deteriorated since the outbreak of the Syrian Civil War in 2011.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us