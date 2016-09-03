WORLD
2 MIN READ
Erdogan meets Putin on sidelines of G20 summit in China
A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hangzhou, China, indicates the countries' relations are continuing to improve.
Erdogan meets Putin on sidelines of G20 summit in China
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (center L) meets with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin (centre R) ahead of the G20 Summit in Hangzhou, China September 3, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 3, 2016

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

The two leaders discussed the resumption of flights from Russia to Turkey, which is likely to give a boost to Turkey's tourism sector, as well as political and economic ties between their countries.

Several other high ranking Turkish officials were also present at the meeting including Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekçi, Energy Minister Berat Albayrak and head of the National Intelligence Organisation Hakan Fidan.

At the meeting Putin said he was glad that the political situation in Turkey is returning to normal after July's failed coup attempt but that more work needs to be done to rebuild ties.

Relations between Turkey and Russia deteriorated after a Russian jet which violated Turkish airspace was shot down near the Syrian border on November 24 last year, but have shown marked improvement in recent weeks. Erdogan met with Putin for the first time in months on August 9.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us