WORLD
3 MIN READ
Chilli-filled shells to replace pellets in Kashmir
India will replace some pellets with chilli-filled shells in Kashmir in order to control crowds in the region, after use of the weapons have wounded thousands.
Chilli-filled shells to replace pellets in Kashmir
A protester throws a stone amidst smoke from tear gas fired by policemen during a protest in Srinagar against the recent killings in Kashmir, August 29, 2016. Image: Reuters. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 5, 2016

Indian security forces will use shells full of a chilli compound in place of shotgun pellets, to control crowds in Kashmir, home minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday, after widespread use of the weapons wounded thousands and sparked a global outcry.

More than 3,800 people have been wounded and one killed by shotgun pellets since protests against Indian rule erupted in the disputed territory in early July, with more than 100 left partially or fully blinded, official figures show.

Doctors say most cases go unreported, and critics want the government to use less harmful ammunition.

"The committee has given its suggestions and the alternative of the non-lethal weapon has been suggested as PAVA shells," Singh told reporters as he led an all-party delegation to Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said security forces would begin using the shells, made of a compound found naturally in chilli powder, after a panel of experts decided they were sometimes a better alternative to pellet guns.

The chilli compound, when fired, is thought to cause severe irritation and temporarily immobilise the target.

Singh said, "I think that won't result in the death of anyone. Since yesterday, 1,000 shells have already arrived here."

Although pellet guns are designed to be non-lethal weapons, police officers have told Reuters that security forces are often forced to use them at close range to protect themselves from mob attacks.

India is struggling to contain the worst unrest in Muslim-majority Kashmir since 2010, and Singh's trip to Srinagar appeared to make little headway in resolving a crisis that has left 73 people dead, 71 of them civilians.

On Sunday, separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani turned delegation members away at the door of his home, where he is under house arrest.

Singh said India was "pained" by the unrest in Kashmir, but lashed out at separatists for refusing to talk.

Protests erupted in Kashmir after security forces killed a popular separatist leader Burhan Wani on July 8, catching New Delhi off guard.

Thousands of stone-pelting locals take to the streets almost every day in the protests, led largely by young people without an obvious leader, complicating efforts to tackle them.

Kashmir, claimed in full but ruled in part by India and Pakistan, has been at the centre of nearly seven decades of hostility between the neighbours.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us